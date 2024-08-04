TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: Registrations begins tomorrow at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, check important dates and details here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, will be opening the window for online registrations for the TS LAWCET Counselling 2024 on Monday, August 5, 2024. Eligible candidates who wish to take part in the counselling process can submit their applications on the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: Registrations begin from August 5, 2024. Check important dates (Hindustan Times)

As per the schedule, the registration process will remain open till August 21, 2024.

Check the important dates below:

Online Registration cum verification: Payment of registration fee online along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification. 05-08-2024 to 20-08-2024 Physical verification of Special category certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by slot booking 07-08-2024 to 10-08-2024 Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mail service 21-08-2024 Exercising Web options- Phase I 22-08-2024 and 23-08-2024 Edit of web options-Phase -I 24-08-2024 Display the college wise list of Provisionally selected candidates on the website (Phase-I) 27-08-2024 Reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates. 28-08-2024 to 30-08-2024

Notably, registrations will be carried for those candidates who want to pursue a three-year or five-year LLB programme offered by State Universities in Telangana State including their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2024-25.

Worth mentioning here, TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET exams for undergraduate and postgraduate law course admission were conducted on June 13, 2024, in three sessions - 9 am to 10.30 am, 12.30 pm to 2 pm and from 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

Additionally, ranks and scores obtained by the candidates will be used for TS LAWCET are used for admission to the three-year and five-year law courses offered by participating institutions in Telangana.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of the TSCHE.