TS PGECET 2022 Counselling: Special round registration begins today, apply here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE begins TS PGECET 2022 Counselling on November 9, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering and Pharmacy Counseling can apply online through the official site of TS PGECET at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

The candidates who did not register and upload the certificates in PhaseI and Phase-II of counselling are required to register and submit the scanned copies of relevant original certificates to enable them to exercise web options and participate in the special round of counselling.

As per the schedule, the last date for registration is till November 11, 2022 and exercising web options will be done from November 11 to November 12, 2022. The list of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college wise and placed in the website is on November 15, 2022 and reporting will be done from November 15 to November 19, 2022.

TS PGEC / TS PGECET 2022 special round counselling is for admission into M.E./ M.Tech. / M.Arch / M.Pharmacy / Pharm.D (P.B.) courses offered by various universities in the state of Telangana.

