Home / Education / Admissions / TS PGECET 2022 Counselling: Special round registration begins today, apply here

TS PGECET 2022 Counselling: Special round registration begins today, apply here

admissions
Published on Nov 09, 2022 02:03 PM IST

TS PGECET 2022 Counselling for special round registration begins today, November 9, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

TS PGECET 2022 Counselling: Special round registration begins today, apply here
TS PGECET 2022 Counselling: Special round registration begins today, apply here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE begins TS PGECET 2022 Counselling on November 9, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering and Pharmacy Counseling can apply online through the official site of TS PGECET at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

The candidates who did not register and upload the certificates in PhaseI and Phase-II of counselling are required to register and submit the scanned copies of relevant original certificates to enable them to exercise web options and participate in the special round of counselling.

Direct link to apply here 

As per the schedule, the last date for registration is till November 11, 2022 and exercising web options will be done from November 11 to November 12, 2022. The list of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college wise and placed in the website is on November 15, 2022 and reporting will be done from November 15 to November 19, 2022.

TS PGEC / TS PGECET 2022 special round counselling is for admission into M.E./ M.Tech. / M.Arch / M.Pharmacy / Pharm.D (P.B.) courses offered by various universities in the state of Telangana.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out