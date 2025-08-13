TS PGECET Counselling 2025: Last date to register extended, check revised deadline here; direct link to apply

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has extended the registration deadline for the TS PGECET 2025 Round counselling 2025. Candidates can now register for the counselling process for admission to of M.E, M.Tech., M.Pharm., M. Arch., and Pharm. D courses till August 18, 2025. TS PGECET Counselling 2025: Registration window for Round 1 has been extended to August 18, 2025.

Candidates will need to submit their applications on the official website at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in.

As per the revised schedule, following are some important dates for the counselling process:

Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mail: August 25, 2025. Exercising Web options- Phase I: August 26 - 27, 2025 Edit of web options-Phase -I: August 28, 2025 List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed in the website (Phase-I): September 1, 2025 Reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates: September 2 - 6, 2025.

Eligibility:

To be eligible for the counselling, candidates should meet the following criteria:

Should be an Indian national. Should belong to the State of Telangana. Must satisfy the local/non-local status requirements as laid down in the regulations of admission. (Ref. G.O. Ms.No.153 dated 22-08-2007) Should have passed the qualifying examination and secured not less than 50% marks (45% in case of reserved categories) for Engineering including Technology courses and 55% (50% in case of reserved categories) for M.Pharmacy and Pharm-D (P.B.).

Documents to be submitted during online application:

Candidates will need to submit the following documents during the online application process:

GATE / GPAT Score card / TS PGECET Rank Card Original Degree Certificate and Marksheets Intermediate/Diploma/10+2 Certificate. SSC pass certificate or its Equivalent for proof of Date of Birth. Income Certificate issued on or after January 1, 2025, if applicable. Transfer Certificate Special Category Certificates (for PH / CAP / NCC / Sports and Games) Residence Certificate

TS PGECET Counselling 2025: How to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for the TS PGECET counselling process:

Visit the official website at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in. On the home page, click on the link to register for TS PGECET Round 1 Counselling 2025. Login by entering the necessary details. Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the fee. Review and submit the application form. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future referece.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TSCHE.