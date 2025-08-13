School children to get 'grace marks' for reading in Kerala, dedicated period to be set aside for reading
A dedicated period will be set aside for reading books, newspapers, and related activities, the minister said in a Facebook post.
Children in state-run schools in Kerala will receive "grace marks" for cultivating reading habits, starting from the next academic year, State General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Wednesday.
“Grace marks will be awarded from the next academic year to children who engage in activities that promote reading habits,” Sivankutty added.
For students in grades one to four, weekly sessions will focus on appropriate reading activities, while students in grades five to twelve will have similar sessions linked to newspaper reading and other follow-up exercises, he stated.
Teachers will receive training, and a handbook will be prepared to guide reading-related activities.
The Education Department is also considering including a reading-focused segment in “Kalolsavam,” the annual school arts festival, the minister said.