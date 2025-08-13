Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

HP TET June 2025 Results declared at hpbose.org, direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 04:02 pm IST

HP TET June 2025 Results has been declared at hpbose.org. The direct link to check is given below. 

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results of HP Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 June session. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their results on the official website at hpbose.org.

HP TET June 2025 Results has been declared at hpbose.org. Candidates can check via direct link given here.
HP TET June 2025 Results has been declared at hpbose.org. Candidates can check via direct link given here.

Candidates will need to enter the Roll Number and Application Number to check their results.

Direct link to check HP TET June Results 2025

After downloading the scorecards, candidates must look for the following details:

  1. Candidate's name
  2. Roll Number
  3. Date of Birth
  4. Subject-wise marks
  5. Qualifying status

Notably, the board conducted the TET from June 1, 2025, to June 14, 2025, for 10 subjects including TGT ARTS, Medical, Non-Medical, Hindi, Sanskrit, JBT, TGT, Punjabi, Urdu, Special educator TET (for pre-primary to class 5) & Special Educator TET (for class 6th to 12th).

HP TET Results 2025: Steps to download scorecard

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

  1. Visit the official website at hpbose.org.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check TET JUNE 2025 Results.
  3. Enter the details to log in, and submit.
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details and regular updates candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website at hpbose.org.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / HP TET June 2025 Results declared at hpbose.org, direct link to check
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On