HP TET June 2025 Results declared at hpbose.org, direct link to check

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results of HP Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 June session. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their results on the official website at hpbose.org. HP TET June 2025 Results has been declared at hpbose.org. Candidates can check via direct link given here.

Candidates will need to enter the Roll Number and Application Number to check their results.

After downloading the scorecards, candidates must look for the following details:

Candidate's name Roll Number Date of Birth Subject-wise marks Qualifying status

Notably, the board conducted the TET from June 1, 2025, to June 14, 2025, for 10 subjects including TGT ARTS, Medical, Non-Medical, Hindi, Sanskrit, JBT, TGT, Punjabi, Urdu, Special educator TET (for pre-primary to class 5) & Special Educator TET (for class 6th to 12th).

HP TET Results 2025: Steps to download scorecard

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

Visit the official website at hpbose.org. On the home page, click on the link to check TET JUNE 2025 Results. Enter the details to log in, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details and regular updates candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website at hpbose.org.