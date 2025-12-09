University of Sheffield launches new MSc in Human Bioarchaeology and Osteology for September 2026 intake

The University of Sheffield, UK has announced admissions for its new MSc in Human Bioarchaeology and Osteology, starting in September 2026. The postgraduate course gives students the chance to study ancient and historic human populations through the scientific analysis of human skeletal remains.

This specialised master’s programme is aimed at graduates who want to build a career in bioarchaeology, forensic anthropology, human osteology, and archaeological science. The course offers advanced training in the study of bones, human anatomy and laboratory techniques. It is suitable for students who already have an undergraduate background in related fields.

Hands-On Training With Real Specimens The MSc places strong focus on practical learning. Students will learn a wide range of scientific methods used in bioarchaeological research. Training will cover:

Radiography

Histological and microscopic analysis

Chemical and isotopic techniques

Ancient DNA research

Lipid analysis

Proteomics

Students will also develop specialist skills in functional anatomy. They will be trained to identify human bones, understand how bones differ by sex and age, and study how diseases and injuries affect the skeleton. The course also includes training in both quantitative and qualitative data analysis.

Students will get access to Sheffield’s large collection of archaeological specimens, helping them develop confidence in identifying and interpreting skeletal remains. They will also work in the university’s anatomy laboratory, which includes real human plastinates and full-size digital Anatomage tables, offering detailed visual exploration of the human body.

Field Visits, Lectures and Research Further learning will include field trips to archaeological sites and museums. Students will attend lectures on the history and theory of bioarchaeology and osteology, along with training in science communication, including visuals and audio for research presentation.

The biggest part of the degree is a three-month independent research project, giving students the chance to contribute to ongoing archaeological research.

Eligibility, Fees and Scholarship Applicants must hold a 3 or 4-year bachelor’s degree with at least 60% in a relevant subject such as Archaeology, Biology, Biochemistry, Forensic Science, Genetics, Medicine or Zoology.

The overseas fee for 2026 is £30,625.

International students can receive a £3,000 automatic scholarship under the International Postgraduate Scholarship 2026, if they accept their offer before 7 July 2026, 4pm (UK time). No separate application is required.

More details are available on the University of Sheffield’s official website.