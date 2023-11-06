University of Sheffield to offer 75 International Undergraduate Merit Scholarships in 2024
Nov 06, 2023 10:26 AM IST
The University of Sheffield is offering 75 International Undergraduate Merit Scholarships in 2024.
According to a press release by University of Sheffield, the 75 scholarships are competitive awards worth £10,000 towards the tuition fees for each year (subject to a 60% average) for an undergraduate degree programme starting in autumn 2024. The scholarship is available for new international students who meet the eligibility criteria.
Key dates:
- Applications will open in late Autumn 2023
- The deadline to apply is April 22, 2024, at 1.00 pm (UK time)
- Scholarship winners will be announced on May 15, 2024
- If applicants are offered the scholarship, they will be asked to confirm acceptance of their scholarship and firm their offer by a fixed date.
Eligibility criteria:
- Applicants must hold an offer to study at the University of Sheffield before they apply for this scholarship
- Applicant's programme must be scheduled to commence at the University of Sheffield in autumn 2024
- All undergraduate degree courses are eligible with the exceptions of Medicine (A100/A101) and Dentistry (A200)
- For tuition fee purposes applicants must be self-funded and eligible to pay the overseas tuition fee
- Applicants must not be a sponsored student
- Applicants must enter a degree programme at the University of Sheffield in programme year 1 or year 2
- For scholarship purposes, all March programmes are considered postgraduate taught programmes and are not eligible for this or any other undergraduate scholarship, mentioned the press release.
For more information, visit the official website
