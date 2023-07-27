Uttarakhand NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins today at hnbumu.ac.in, link here

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University has started the registration process for Uttarakhand NEET UG 2023 counselling on July 27, 2023. Candidates who want to take admission in MBBS/BDS courses can apply online through the official site of HNBUMEU at hnbumu.ac.in. Uttarakhand NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins today, link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The last date to register online is till July 31, 2023. The choice filling by the candidates for Round 1 counselling will begin today, July 27 and will end on July 31, 2023. The data processing will be conducted on August 1 and August 2, 2023. The results will be declared on August 3, 2023 after 8 pm. The last date of joining the allotted college is August 8, 2023.

Centralised counselling will be conducted for the following quota of seats- M.B.B.S./B.D.S. Courses in Government/Private Medical/Dental Colleges/ Private Medical college affiliated with State Private University of Uttarakhand against state quota seats and M.B.B.S./B.D.S. Courses in Government/Private Medical/Dental Colleges/Private Medical college affiliated with State Private University of Uttarakhand against All India quota seats.

Uttarakhand NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of HNBUMEU at hnbumu.ac.in.

Click on Uttarakhand NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can register themselves.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online counselling registration fees for Round 1 and Round 2 is ₹6500/- for all categories. Counselling registration fee shall neither be refunded nor carried forwarded, if the application for NEET UG-2023 Uttarakhand State Centralised counselling is rejected/candidature is found to be ineligible. For more related details candidates can check the official site of HNBUMEU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON