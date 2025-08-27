WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Phase 2 registration begins at wbmcc.nic.in, direct link

West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee is scheduled to begin the Round 2 WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 from Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for second counselling round can submit their applications on the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in. WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Phase 2 registration begins from August 27, 2025 at wbmcc.nic.in. The direct link to apply is given here. (HT file)

As per the official schedule, registrations for Round 2 is scheduled to begin from 11 AM on August 27, 2025.

The link to apply for round 2 will be active till August 29, 2025, up to 4 PM. Candidates will also be able to make the online fee payment during this period.

Next, the verification of candidates in the already designated college and time slot by the software will be done on August 28, 29 and 30, 2025.

Candidates will be allowed to surrender the allotted seats with all original documents on August 30, 2025.

The list of successfully verified candidates will be published on September 1, 2025, after 2 pm.

The window for online choice filling and choice locking will be open from September 1 to September 3, 2025, and the allotment result will be published on September 8, 2025.

Candidates will need to report to the allotted institute from September 9, 10 and 11, 2025.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to register

Candidates can register for round 2 counselling by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to register for Round 2 WB NEET UG Counselling 2025

3. Enter the details to register yourself.

4. Fill in the application form, upload documents if required, and pay the application fee.

5. Review the application and submit.

6. Download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of WBMCC.