WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Round 2 allotment list releasing today
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Round 2 seat allotment result to be out today, September 24, 2025. Follow the blog for direct link, how to check and more.
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee, WBMCC will release WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 on September 24, 2025. The seat allotment result will be out for Round 2. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the results through the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in....Read More
The seat allotment result will be out after 12 noon today.
The reporting and admission of allotted candidates to the allotted Institute with requisite original document, college requisite fee and bond will be done from September 24 to September 27, 2025. Upgraded candidates need to get submitted fee & document back with server generated reliving letter from previous college before moving, for admission in newly allotted college from September 24 to 27, 2025.
The allotment shall be based on inter se merit of the candidates as per provided caste, PwD status, category(open/private management only/NRI) and shall be purely provisional.
Candidates who have been allotted seats will have to pass another round of physical document verification process at the allotted college within stipulated time by providing the original documents and requisite college fee for securing the admission. Follow the blog for latest updates.
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: What if you fail to appear for document verification?
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: The candidate who fail in the document verification process due to lack of essential documents at the allotted college and thereby become non eligible for further rounds shall be out of the counseling process.
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: How to check?
Visit the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.
Click on WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login details.
Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Official website
mcc.nic.in
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: What after allotment list is out?
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Candidates who have been allotted seats will have to pass another round of physical document verification process at the allotted college within stipulated time by providing the original documents and requisite college fee for securing the admission.
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: How allotment list will be prepared?
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: The allotment shall be based on inter se merit of the candidates as per provided caste, PwD status, category(open/private management only/NRI) and shall be purely provisional.
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Other important dates
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Upgraded candidates need to get submitted fee & document back with server generated reliving letter from previous college before moving, for admission in newly allotted college from September 24 to 27, 2025.
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Reporting dates
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: The reporting and admission of allotted candidates to the allotted Institute with requisite original document, college requisite fee and bond will be done from September 24 to September 27, 2025.
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Time of release of allotment list
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: The seat allotment result will be out after 12 noon today.
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Where to check?
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: The seat allotment result will be out for Round 2. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the results through the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Allotment list for Round 2 today
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: The seat allotment result will be out for Round 2.
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Date and time
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 date: September 24, 2025
WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 time: After 12 noon