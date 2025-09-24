Edit Profile
    WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Round 2 allotment list releasing today

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Sep 24, 2025 10:35:56 AM IST

    WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Round 2 seat allotment result to be out today, September 24, 2025. Follow the blog for direct link, how to check and more.

    WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee, WBMCC will release WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 on September 24, 2025. The seat allotment result will be out for Round 2. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the results through the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in....Read More

    The seat allotment result will be out after 12 noon today.

    The reporting and admission of allotted candidates to the allotted Institute with requisite original document, college requisite fee and bond will be done from September 24 to September 27, 2025. Upgraded candidates need to get submitted fee & document back with server generated reliving letter from previous college before moving, for admission in newly allotted college from September 24 to 27, 2025.

    The allotment shall be based on inter se merit of the candidates as per provided caste, PwD status, category(open/private management only/NRI) and shall be purely provisional.

    Candidates who have been allotted seats will have to pass another round of physical document verification process at the allotted college within stipulated time by providing the original documents and requisite college fee for securing the admission. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Sep 24, 2025 10:35 AM IST

    WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: What if you fail to appear for document verification?

    Sep 24, 2025 9:58 AM IST

    WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: How to check?

    Sep 24, 2025 9:54 AM IST

    WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Official website

    Sep 24, 2025 9:50 AM IST

    WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: What after allotment list is out?

    Sep 24, 2025 9:47 AM IST

    WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: How allotment list will be prepared?

    Sep 24, 2025 9:44 AM IST

    WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Other important dates

    Sep 24, 2025 9:41 AM IST

    WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Reporting dates

    Sep 24, 2025 9:37 AM IST

    WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Time of release of allotment list

    Sep 24, 2025 9:34 AM IST

    WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Where to check?

    Sep 24, 2025 9:29 AM IST

    WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Allotment list for Round 2 today

    Sep 24, 2025 9:26 AM IST

    WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live: Date and time

    WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 date: September 24, 2025

    WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 time: After 12 noon

