Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
WBJEE Counselling 2024 registration window closes tomorrow, here's direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jul 20, 2024 06:06 PM IST

Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling process can visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in to apply.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close the registration window for candidates to apply for WBJEE Counselling 2024 tomorrow, July 21, 2024. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling process can visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in to apply.

The timetable was revised and as per the revised schedule candidates can lock their choices by July 21, 2024. (HT file)

Direct Link to apply for WBJEE Counselling 2024

The timetable was revised and as per the revised schedule candidates can lock their choices by July 21, 2024. The seat allotment result will be available for candidates on July 23, 2024, and payment of the seat acceptance fee and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission can be done by candidates from July 23 to July 29, 2024.

WBJEE counselling will be conducted in three rounds. The seat allotment result for the second round will be declared on July 31, 2024, and the third or mop-up round seat allotment result will be declared on August 9, 2024.

Candidates who are interested in participating for WBJEE Counselling 2024 can follow the below mentioned steps.

WBJEE Counselling 2024: How to register

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE Counselling 2024 registration link available on the home page and a new page appears.

Candidates need to enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill out the application form.

Make the payment of the application fee as prescribed.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

