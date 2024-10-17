WBJEE JELET 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result releasing today at wbjeeb.in, here’s how to check

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB, will release the WBJEE JELET 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result on October 17, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in. WBJEE JELET 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result releasing today, how to check

As per the official schedule, the payment of the seat acceptance fee and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission can be made from October 18 to October 20, 2024.

WBJEE JELET 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the seat allotment result.

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in.

Click on WBJEE JELET 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates must enter their login details.

Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Certificate Programme in Data Science & Machine Learning: Gain expertise in AI-driven technologies to boost your career

Candidates must pay ₹5000/—as the seat acceptance fee and download the allotment letter. Failure to pay will result in the allotment being cancelled. After paying the fee, candidates must report to the allotted institute with all required documents for verification.

If a seat is upgraded, the previous allotment will be cancelled, and the seat will be assigned to other eligible candidates. The candidate cannot reclaim the previous allotment. However, if the seat is not upgraded, the earlier seat remains reserved.

INAT 2025: SPPU-IUCAA Ph.D and Joint M.Sc admission registration begins at inat.iucaa.in, direct link here

For assistance, candidates can contact the Help Desk at toll-free number 1800- 1234-782 (Extn-2) or email at info@wbjeeb.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.