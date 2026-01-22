AFCAT 1, 2026 admit card expected soon, here's how to download

The Indian Air Force is expected to release admit cards for AFCAT 1, 2026, soon. Once released, candidates can download the document from the official website, afcat.edcil.co.in.

"Attention Dear AFCAT 01/2026 Aspirants! “Exam City intimation has been sent to candidates on their registered email ID and mobile number. Candidates are advised to check the same and make necessary travel arrangements accordingly. Candidates may also log on to the application portal to view their Exam City details. (This is not the admit card intimation; admit cards will be issued separately.),” a message displayed on the official website reads.

The registration window for this examination closed in December 2025. This exam is being held for 328 vacancies in the organisation.

AFCAT 2026: How to download AFCAT 1, 2026 admit card when released 1. Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.edcil.co.in.

2. Open the AFCAT 1 2026 admit card download link available on the home page.

3.Enter your login details.

4. Submit and download the admit card.