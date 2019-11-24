AIBE 14 result 2019 declared at allindiabarexamination.com, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 11:28 IST

The BAR council of India has released the All India BAR Examination 14 results on Friday, November 22, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results online at, allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 14 examination was conducted on September 15, 2019.

As per the notification released on the official website, the results of the AIBE 14 exam has been withheld for those candidates who have appeared for the examination from the following selected examination centres:

1.Center code-15 (Visakhapatnam)

2. Center code- 35 (Bhopal)

3. Center code-36 (Jabalpur)

4. Center code- 53 (Allahabad)

5. Center code- 54 (Allahabad)

6. Center code- 55 (Allahabad)

7. Center code- 56 (Allahabad)

8. Center code- 57 (Allahabad)

9. Center code- 58 (Allahabad)

“The matter relating to the concerned centre/s is pending inquiry as per the direction of the Honorable Monitoring Committee due to complaints related to the examination held at the centre/s. Therefore, the decision of the committee shall be updated and intimated later,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the AIBE 14 results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the Result(AIBE-XIV) link

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Your results will appear on the display screen

6.Download the results and take its print out for future reference.