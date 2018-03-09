ANNOUNCED: AIBE 11 result declared at allindiabarexamination.com, here’s how to check

The AIBE XI Result 2018 has been declared by the Bar Council of India. The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) was held on December 3, 2017.

Steps to check AIBE XI Result 2018:

Visit the official website of All India Bar Examination at allindiabarexamination.com. Click on the link for ‘Result AIBE X1’ in the left hand side. Enter roll number date of birth and submit. The result will be displayed on the screen.

The council has also released a list of candidates whose results have been withheld.

Important Dates For AIBE-XII

9th March 2018 – Online Registrations Begins

5th May, 2018 Last date for Online Registrations at 5pm

29th May 2018 – Release of Admit Card Online.

10th June 2018– All India Bar Examination-XII in various cities across India.