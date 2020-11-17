e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AICTE not to provide equivalence of nomenclatures for different engineering, tech branches

AICTE not to provide equivalence of nomenclatures for different engineering, tech branches

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) will not be providing equivalence of nomenclatures for different engineering and technology branches for higher education or faculty recruitment purposes and it is for the institution to take a call on them, the council has said.

education Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 15:30 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
AICTE office
AICTE office
         

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) will not be providing equivalence of nomenclatures for different engineering and technology branches for higher education or faculty recruitment purposes and it is for the institution to take a call on them, the council has said.

The technical education regulator had in 2017 published a gazette notification regarding major or core branches of engineering and their appropriate courses leading to degree in Engineering or Technology for recruitment in teaching positions.

“In spite this, the council receives a large number of grievances from faculty members and requests from governments, Directorates of Technical Education (DTEs) pertaining to eligibility for faculty positions in the AICTE approved institutions,” an official order said.

“In view of the above, it is to clarify that, AICTE will not be providing equivalence to the qualifications obtained from council approved institution and departments at any level for higher education purpose as well as for employment purpose. It is up to the employer to decide the suitability for a particular post in case of employment purpose and it is up to the institution for higher studies in case of academic purpose,” it added.

The council had in August notified that queries on equivalence or relevance of nomenclatures for different engineering and technology branches for recruiting faculty should be resolved at the state level “The list comprises all nomenclatures which AICTE had approved for their institutions to run. However, it is beyond the scope of AICTE to include and update from time to time the nomenclatures offered by various IITs, NITs, universities as these institutions are empowered to start courses with the approval of their board of governors or academic council without the knowledge of AICTE,” member secretary Rajive Kumar had said. “Hence making an exhaustive list of nomenclatures to give further clarity is not practical for AICTE nor it is necessary,” he had added.

top news
PM Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping to join Brics summit today
PM Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping to join Brics summit today
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Madhya Pradesh to table Bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Madhya Pradesh to table Bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
First it was ‘tukde tukde’, now it’s ‘Gupkar’: Mehbooba Mufti
First it was ‘tukde tukde’, now it’s ‘Gupkar’: Mehbooba Mufti
Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre to let him shut markets that become Covid hot spots
Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre to let him shut markets that become Covid hot spots
HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond
HT Explains: Modi magic helps BJP reassert its dominance in Bihar & beyond
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In