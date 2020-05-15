e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020: 17 non-faculty vacancies on offer

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020: 17 non-faculty vacancies on offer

The registration process began on May 11, 2020. According to the notice, the last date for submission of application would be 02 weeks from the date of lifting of lockdown.

education Updated: May 15, 2020 21:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020.
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020. (Shutterstock)
         

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal has invited application for the recruitment of non-faculty Group A posts on contractual basis on its official website. The registration process began on May 11, 2020. According to the notice, the last date for submission of application would be 02 weeks from the date of lifting of lockdown.

Interested and eligible candidates have to download the application form online at aiimsbhopal.edu.in and then send the duly filled application form along with self-attested photocopies of their proof of date of birth, eligibility qualification mark sheets, degrees, experience certificate and other relevant testimonials to the following address: The Administrative Officer (Shri Vishal Kumar Gupta), 1st Floor Medical College Building, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Saket Nagar Bhopal (M.P)-462020. The envelope should be super scribed as “Application for post of ........(CONTRACTUAL) at AIIMS, Bhopal”.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 17 vacancies of various non-faculty Group A posts. Out of which, 10 vacancies are for Assistant Nursing Superintendent, 2 each for Medical Physicist, and Deputy Medical Superintendent, and one each for Blood Transfusion Officer, Public Relation Officer, and Accounts Officer.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In