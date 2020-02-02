e-paper
Home / Education / AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020: 34 Assistant Professor vacancies on offer, check details here

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020: 34 Assistant Professor vacancies on offer, check details here

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 34 vacancies of Assistant professors in various departments. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Feb 02, 2020 16:21 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal invites applications for the post of Assistant Professor on contractual basis till regular appointment on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form from the official website send their duly filled application form along with their relevant documents to email id: recruitment@aiimsbhopal.edu.in on or before February 7, 2020.

Vacancy details:

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 34 vacancies of Assistant professors in various departments.

Hindustantimes

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general and OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 2000, while the SC/ST/PwD applicants are exempted from the payment of any application fee.

However, the application fee is to be paid Demand Draft only in favour of “DIRECTOR AIIMS Bhopal”.

Educational Qualification:

General Discipline:

1. A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfil the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.)

2. A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

Super Specialty Disciplines:

1. A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfil the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.)

2. D.M. in the respective discipline/subject for medical super specialities and M.Ch. in the respective discipline/subject for surgical super specialities (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) Or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Candidates can download the application forms by clicking here.

