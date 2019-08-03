e-paper
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2019: Application begins for 503 nursing posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has invited applications for recruitment of 503 nursing officers- Grade B in Delhi Hospitals. Check important dates, eligibility and direct link to apply online here.

education Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:05 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Getty Images)
         

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has invited applications for recruitment of 503 nursing officers- Grade B in Delhi Hospitals including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College & Sucheta Kriplani Hospita and in Kalawati Saran Children Hospital.

The application process began on August 1 and will end on August 21.

Selection will be done on the basis of a written exam that is scheduled to be conducted on September 15, 2019. The result will be declared on September 24.

Pay scale: Nursing Officer, Level 07 in the Pay Matrix (pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs.9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4600/-

Educational Qualifications:

B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/ B.Sc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University;

Or

B.Sc (Post-certificate)/Post Basic B. Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University;

(ii) registered as Nurse & Midwife with State/Indian Nursing Council

OR

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute/Board or Council;

Registered as Nurses& Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/Board or Council;

Two years’ experience in minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification

Click here to apply online for AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Recruitment

 

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 13:14 IST

