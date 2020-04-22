AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: Application begins for various posts, check details here

education

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 13:04 IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to various posts including scientist, lab technician, field attendant, dietician, researchers etc.

Interested candidates have to download the application format and send it along with the required documents to rutf2020@gmail.com before May 5. Candidates should mention the name of the post in the subject line.

Details of Vacancies:

Scientist - B- 1 Post

Senior Project Research Officer (Non-Medical) - 1 Post

Medical Social Worker - 2 Posts

Dietician - 1 Post

Field Attendant - 1 Post

Research Officer - 1 Post

Lab Technician - 1 Post

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment: Educational Qualification

Scientist - B- Candidates should have a degree of MBBS/BDS with 3-year research/teaching experience after completing an internship or MBBS/BDS with PhD or MD or MDS.

Senior Project Research Officer (Non-Medical) - Candidates should have done M.Sc. in life sciences/Microbiology with two years of work experience.

Medical Social Worker - Candidates should be a graduate in social work from a recognized institution with five years of work experience from a recognized university or masters degree in Social Work.

Dietician - Candidates should have M.Sc. (Food & Nutrition) degree from a recognized University/Institution with 2 years of experience in the line/preferably in a large teaching hospital.

Field Attendant - Candidates should have passed 10+2 exams

Research Officer - Candidates should have done M.Sc. in Life Sciences from a recognized Institution with three years of work.

Lab Technician - Candidate should have a degree in Science from a recognized University.

Check official notice here