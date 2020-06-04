AIIMS Entrance Exam 2020: Admit card delayed for July session entrance exam

education

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 10:31 IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi July- August session entrance exam admit card 2020 has not been released yet. The AIIMS entrance admit card was scheduled to be released on June 3 which has been delayed.

Students can expect the release of their admit cards today. Candidates who have registered for the exam are advised to keep checking the official website at aiimsexams.org regularly for updates. The AIIMS July- August session 2020 entrance exam will be conducted on June 11. Earlier it was scheduled to be held on June 5.

“The best possible examination city has been allotted to the candidates as per choice & subject to availability. The candidates are required to check allotted city on “MyPage” of “Final Registration” after Login with credentials. The admit card will be uploaded on Wednesday, the 3rd June, 2020 by 05:00 pm,” the official notification reads

AIIMS admit card 2020: How to download

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.org

Click on the admit card link scrolling on the top of homepage

A login page will appear

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.