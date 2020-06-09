e-paper
AIIMS Entrance Exams 2020: Kerala CM urges Union Health Minister to allow candidates to get centres within state

Kerala Cief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday requested Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan’s intervention to allow candidates for AIIMS entrance examination to get centres within the state to avoid inter-state travel in view of COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 09:14 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Kerala Cief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday requested Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan’s intervention to allow candidates for AIIMS entrance examination to get centres within the state to avoid inter-state travel in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has come to notice that entrance examination for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is scheduled to be held on June 11, 2020. Many candidates from Kerala who had opted Thiruvananthapuram as the centre, have got centres in the state of Tamil Nadu,” Vijayan wrote in a letter to the Union Health Minister.

“In view of the pandemic which is still persisting, it is not advisable to compel candidates to travel inter-state to write the entrance examination,” he added.

The Kerala Chief Minister has requested Dr Harsh Vardhan for urgent intervention in the matter so that the candidates are allowed the centres of their choice in the current situation.

