AIIMS, health ministry launch ‘eDantSeva’

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in collaboration with the Union Health Ministry on Monday launched the first-ever website and mobile application on oral health awareness.

The digital platform, ‘e-DantSeva’, contains information about the National Oral Health Programme, a detailed list of all the dental facility and colleges, Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material and a unique feature called the ‘Symptom Checker’.

The website also provides GPRS route and satellite images of the facility for easier access to the people.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the digital platform will provide oral health information gathered from authentic scientific resources and connect the people to timely advise for managing any dental emergency or oral health problem.

The ‘eDantSeva’ website and mobile application will reach out to more than one billion people with just one click, Vardhan said.

Vardhan also released a Braille booklet and voice-over on oral health education for visually impaired.

“Oral health is indispensable for the wellbeing and good quality of life. Poor oral health affects growth negatively in all aspects of human development,” he said.

