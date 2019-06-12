Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 12, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

AIIMS MBBS 2019 Result Live Updates: Results declared, Vishwa Hitendra Bhadoria from Gujarat bags AIR 2

AIIMS MBBS 2019 Result Live Updates: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS entrance test 2019 results have been declared. Read live updates here.

By Nilesh Mathur | Jun 12, 2019 22:01 IST
highlights

The AIIMS MBBS entrance test result 2019 was declared on Wednesday. The examination was held on May 25 and 26 for admission at AIIMS New Delhi and fourteen other AIIMS in Bhopal, Bathinda, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri (Guntur), Nagpur, Patna, Rae Bareli, Raipur, Rishikesh and Telangana.

Candidates can check their AIIMS MBBS entrance test results at www.aiimsexams.org and on the websites of other AIIMS. The results will not be communicated on phone or by any other means individually. The Institute will not intimate unsuccessful candidates individually regarding the result of the test. However, the marks/ percentile scores of individual candidate will be made available on AIIMS website www.aiimsexams.org.

Read: AIIMS MBBS entrance result 2019 declared, here’s how to check

Read:AIIMS MBBS result 2019 declared at aiimsexams.org, here’s direct link to check

10:00 PM IST

AIIMS MBBS 2019 Result: Lucknow’s Dhruv Kushwaha gets 369th rank

Lucknow’s Dhruv Kushwaha, who had got 8th rank in NEET, got 369th rank in AIIMS. He said he would go for AIIMS. “With 369 rank, I should get a seat in any of the AIIMS apart from Delhi,” said Dhruv reacting to the result.

09:52 PM IST

AIIMS MBBS 2019 Result: Vishwa Hitendra Bhadoria grabs AIR 2

Allen Career Institute’s Vishwa Hitendra Bhadoria from Surat (Gujrat) has secured All India Rank 2 in AIIMS MBBS Entrance Examination 2019.

09:42 PM IST

AIIMS will not intimate unsuccessful candidates individually

AIIMS will not intimate unsuccessful candidates individually regarding the result of the test.

09:30 PM IST

Here is direct link to check roll number wise result

Candidates can check their AIIMS MBBS entrance test roll-number wise results by clicking here

09:28 PM IST

Here is direct link to check rank-wise result

Candidates can check their AIIMS MBBS entrance test rank-wise results by clicking here.

09:15 PM IST

AIIMS MBBS result 2019 declared

The AIIMS MBBS entrance test result 2019 was declared on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

trending topics