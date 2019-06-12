AIIMS MBBS entrance result 2019 declared, here’s how to check

The AIIMS MBBS entrance test result 2019 was declared on Wednesday. The examination was held on May 25 and 26 for admission at AIIMS New Delhi and fourteen other AIIMS in Bhopal, Bathinda, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri (Guntur), Nagpur, Patna, Rae Bareli, Raipur, Rishikesh and Telangana.

Candidates can check their AIIMS MBBS entrance test results at www.aiimsexams.org and on the websites of other AIIMS. The results will not be communicated on phone or by any other means individually. The Institute will not intimate unsuccessful candidates individually regarding the result of the test. However, the marks/ percentile scores of individual candidate will be made available on AIIMS website www.aiimsexams.org.

Requests for re-evaluation/re-checking will not be entertained. Selected candidates should report to the respective AIIMS to undergo medical examination by a medical board consisting of faculty members set up by the respective Institute. If, in the assessment of the medical board, a candidate is found medically unfit for the course, then he/she will be not admitted and the decision of the medical board shall be final.

The course of studies leading to the award of degree of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences shall last for a minimum of five and a half academic years, including one year of compulsory internship.

IN 2018, AIIMS MBBS results were declared on June 18. Eliza Bansal from Lehragaga in Sangrur district secured the first rank in the AIIMS examination. Eliza secured 100 percentile (rounded off) in biology and physics each, while she scored 99.94 percentile in chemistry and 97.87 percentile in general knowledge. In the NEET examination, she grabbed AIR-196 rank and scored 94.6% marks in the class 12 from Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE).

AIIMS MBBS entrance result 2019: Here is how to check

1) Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (Examination Section) at aiimsexams.org

2) Click on the link for Results

3) Click on ‘Academic Courses’

4) Click on Result Notification for MBBS

5) Check the merit list

