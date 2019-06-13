AIIMS MBBS Result 2019: Tricity lad Chetanya Mittal bags AIR 4, three others in top 100

In the All India Institute of Medical Sciences undergraduate (AIIMS MBBS) examination results declared on late Wednesday, a tricity lad Chetanya Mittal scored All India Rank 4. This year only one student managed to get space in top 10 while in 2018 while three students managed to make a mark in national exam’s top ten list.

Four students have figured in top 100 with Chetanya Mittal at Rank 4, Amritesh Singh Grewal with rank 12, Ishan Gupta with rank 14 and Gautam Kaushal with rank 54.

Chetanya Mittal, Ishan Gupta, and Gautam Kaushal, all 18 year olds are Chandigarh residents and have completed Class 12 from Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School, Sector 38, While Amritesh Singh Grewal is from Mohali.

The exam is for those seeking admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses in AIIMS. Across the 15 AIIMS, a total of 1207 seats are available for which nearly 3 lakh candidates appeared.

Chetanya Mittal, sharing his success mantra, said, “ Consistency and sticking to the prescribed matter was an essential part during the preparation.”

Giving an estimate of how many hours he studied, Chetanya said, “I do not really count at hours when I study. It was regular hours of self-study. Apart from that the schooling and coaching hours”

The aim of Chetanya is to become a doctor with specialisation in oncology. For taking a break and as a stress buster I play football, badminton. I used to engage in debating as well,” said Chetanya.

When asked about his source of inspiration, Chetanya said that his father, who is also a doctor, is his biggest source of inspiration.

Ishan Gupta, a resident of Sector 24, is the son of Dr Nalini Gupta of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). He wants to follow in her footsteps.

“I have always wanted to be a doctor. I was waiting for the result of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) entrance exam,” said Gupta, who plays football and cricket besides watching television and listening to music in his spare time. “Time management is important,” he said.

Son of SBI regional manager Rajinder Kaushal, Gautam said his father has been his inspiration. The family resides in Sector 34.

Besides school, he studied for nine hours at stretch. “I think where people go wrong is neglecting chemistry and physics. Also, it’s important to thoroughly revise NCERT books,” he said.

Admitted candidates must attend the Orientation Programme and join classes on August 1, 2019; for AIIMS Delhi, the same will be held on July 16.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 10:17 IST