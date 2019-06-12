AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 expected today at aiimsexam.org. Follow these steps to check

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) is expected to declare the results of MBBS Entrance Exam today, June 12. According to the prospectus and the website, the tentative date for AIIMS MBBS 2019 result declaration is June 12.

The AIIMS MBBS Entrance Exam was conducted on May 25, 26 at AIIMS New Delhi and eight other AIIMS in Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneswar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (AP) and Nagpur (Maharashtra). Candidates will be able to check their results at aiimsexam.org.

Seat Allocation/Counselling Process will start after the result is declared. However, the dates of seat allocation and counselling process has not been announced yet.

How to check AIIMS MBBS Result 2019:

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexam.org

On the notification tab, click on the result link

A PDF will open containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates

Check your roll number in the list.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 08:01 IST