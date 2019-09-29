AIIMS Nursing Officer Merit list 2019 released at aiimsexams.org, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 19:45 IST

All India Institute of medical Sciences has released the merit list for AIIMS Nursing officer recruitment exam 2019 on September 28, 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their result from the official website, at aiimsexams.org.

The recruitment exam was conducted to fill 503 vacancies of nursing officers- Grade B in Delhi Hospitals including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College & Sucheta Kriplani Hospita and in Kalawati Saran Children Hospital. The computer based examination was held on September 15, 2019, at different centers across the country.

Here’s the direct link to check the merit list.

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the Result tab appearing on the homepage

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Click on the link, ‘Result for the recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer-2019 for AIIMS, New Delhi,’ appearing under the Recruitment section in a drop-down box format on the webpage

5. Merit list will appear on the display screen

6. Look for your result in the merit list

7. Download and take its print out for any future reference.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 19:45 IST