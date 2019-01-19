AIIMS Patna Recruitment: Apply for 165 vacancies before March 5, details here

All Indian Institute of Medical Science or AIIMS Patna has invited applications for 165 vacancies in various posts on its official website-- aiimspatna.org. The posts include account officer, chief nursing officer, nursing superintendent, assistant nursing superintendent, office assistant group B and other.

AIIMS Patna announced vacancies to 35 posts in a notification published on Employment News this week.

According to the notification in employment news, the last date for receipt of application from the eligible candidate is the 45th day from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News i.e. March 5, 2019 up to 5.00 PM.

Duly filled-in application along with attested copies of all relevant certificates are to be sent to “Administrative Officer, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Phulwarisharif, Patna, Bihar- 801507” superscribing the envelope “Application for the post of AIIMS Patna by Speed Post/Registered Post only.

AIIMS Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Account Officer

Chief Nursing Officer

Nursing Superintendent

Assistant Nursing Superintendent

Office Assistant Group B

Chief Pharmacist

Pharmacist Grade 1

Private Secretary Group B

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 10:45 IST