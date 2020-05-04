e-paper
AIIMS PG 2020 entrance examination schedule released, check details

Candidates can check the revised schedule for the AIIMS PG entrance examination online at aiimsexam.org.

May 04, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday released the revised schedule of the AIIMS PG Entrance examinations for the July 2020 session on its official website.

Candidates can check the revised schedule for the AIIMS PG entrance examination online at aiimsexam.org.

As per the revised schedule, AIIMS will be conducting the PG entrance examination for MD/MS and MDS from June 6 to 12, 2020, while for the M.Biotechnology, the exams will be held from June 6 to 10, 2020, at various centres spread across the campus.

The total duration of the entrance examination will be three hours. The examination will begin from 9:30 am in the morning and will end at 12:30 pm.

Apart from the dates for the entrance examination (theory), the official notification has also provided the tentative dates for the Practical/ Clinical/ Viva-Voce Exam of MD / MS / MDS / M. Biotechnology / Fellowship Programme. The examinations will tentatively be conducted from June 16 to 25, 2020. However, the Concerned Department will fix the date, time, and venue for the examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

