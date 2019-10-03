e-paper
AIIMS take pledge to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle plastic waste

The AIIMS administration along with 400 participants including the society of young scientists, doctors, nurses, and hospital staffers took a pledge to get rid of single use plastic from the hospital campus.

education Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:37 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
AIIMS Delhi.
AIIMS Delhi.
         

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday conducted an awareness campaign to sensitise people against single-use plastic. To do so the institution has coined slogan- Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

The AIIMS administration along with 400 participants including the society of young scientists, doctors, nurses, and hospital staffers took a pledge to get rid of single use plastic from the hospital campus.

Speaking to ANI, Dr DK Sharma, Medical Superintendent said: “In the past, we had organised ‘Kaya Kalap Abhiyan’ to make people aware about cleanliness. Now, as our Prime Minister has said that India should ban single-use of plastic, we at AIIMS have taken a pledge to curtail the use of plastic. For this, we will work on the lines of - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.”

“We are doing separate segregation of biomedical waste and plastic waste here. We have hired a dedicated vendor to segregate plastic waste, sterilise, shred it in small particles for further reuse and recycle,” Dr Sharma said.

Last week at an event, calling for single-use plastic ban, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had emphasised on the importance of sensitisation in order to reduce the use of plastic.

“We have to make a plastic-free India. So, we need to sensitize our children. We have to educate school children to curtail the use of single-use plastic in their daily lives. They should be taught to segregate plastic waste, and then storing it in a separate bin and send it to the waste collection centre. We have also appealed to industry people not to make plastic packaging,” he stated.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 12:37 IST

