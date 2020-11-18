e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AIMA MAT admit card 2020 released at mat.aima.in, here’s direct link

AIMA MAT admit card 2020 released at mat.aima.in, here’s direct link

AIMA MAT admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the AIMA MAT 2020 can download their admit cards online at mat.aima.in.

education Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 18:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIMA MAT admit card 2020.
AIMA MAT admit card 2020.(Screengrab)
         

AIMA MAT admit card 2020: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit cards for Management Aptitude Test 2020 on the official website.

Candidates who have registered for the AIMA MAT 2020 can download their admit cards online at mat.aima.in. The association conducts the MAT for admission to various postgraduate management programmes. This year, MAT will be conducted as an internet-based test in remote-proctored mode.

The association will conduct the MAT 2020 examination between November 21 and 23, 2020.

Direct link to download AIMA MAT admit card 2020.

How to download AIMA MAT admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card for MAT IBT”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AIMA MAT admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing for authorisation as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing for authorisation as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
BRICS calls for fair and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines
BRICS calls for fair and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines
‘Elections during my term will be held on time,’ says Sunil Arora
‘Elections during my term will be held on time,’ says Sunil Arora
‘Twitter has apologised in writing for ‘Ladakh in China’ error,’ says Meenakshi Lekhi
‘Twitter has apologised in writing for ‘Ladakh in China’ error,’ says Meenakshi Lekhi
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
‘Only 1,000 persons?’ Delhi HC expresses surprise over Chhath Puja plea
‘Only 1,000 persons?’ Delhi HC expresses surprise over Chhath Puja plea
‘I see them struggling’: Akhtar on India’s big test in Australia
‘I see them struggling’: Akhtar on India’s big test in Australia
Watch: Indian Army sets up modern habitats for troops deployed in Ladakh
Watch: Indian Army sets up modern habitats for troops deployed in Ladakh
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In