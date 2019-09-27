AIMA MAT Result 2019 declared for Sept 2019 exam at aima.in

education

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:25 IST

All India Management Association has announced the MAT September 2019 result on its official website aima.in. AIMA conducted the MAT 2019 exam in computer based test mode on September 14 and the Paper Based Test (PBT) was conducted on September 21, 2019.

Steps to check AIMA MAT September Result 2019 :

1) Visit the AIMA official website at aima.in

2) On the homepage, click on MAT Sept 2019 result link

3) Click on MAT result Sept 2019 on the new page in the quick links section

4) Enter the registration Number, roll number and submit

5) MAT September 2019 result will be displayed on screen

6) Take print out and save it on your computer.

MAT is conducted four times in a year in February, May, September and December. The minimum qualification for appearing in MAT is graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or equivalent recognized degree. A final year student in any undergraduate course can also appear provisionally.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 19:17 IST