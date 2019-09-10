AIMA MAT September 2019 Admit Card delayed, download at 1 pm for CBT at mat.aima.in

education

All India Management Association (AIMA) will release the admit card for management aptitude test (MAT) 2019 exam today on its official website.

According to the AIMA MAT 2019 website, the admit card for CBT (Computer Based Test) will be released on September 10 by 1 pm. Earlier, it was to be released at 11 am which has been delayed for two hours.

Candidates can download the AIMA MAT admit card 2019 at mat.aima.in

AIMA will conduct the MAT 2019 exam in computer based test mode on September 14, 2019.

For candidates who will appear for the Paper Based Test (PBT), the admit card will be released on September 17, 2019. The online registration for AIMA MAT PBT is still going on it will close on September 16, 2019. AIMA MAT will conduct PBT on September 21, 2019.

The admit card issued by AIMA will contain the date, time and venue of the MAT 2019 examination. Candidates are advised to check the downloaded admit card carefully and take its print out.

Candidates will not be allowed to take the exam without the admit card.

Click here to download your AIMA MAT 2019 admit card

About MAT:

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. Govt. of India, Ministry of HRD approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any B-School - national or international - can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates. The largest test of its kind in the nation, MAT will continue to be your passport to over 600 B-Schools across India.

