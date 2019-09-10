AIMA MAT September 2019 Admit Card released for CBT at mat.aima.in

education

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:16 IST

All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for management aptitude test (MAT) 2019 exam today on its official website. Candidates can download the AIMA MAT admit card 2019 at mat.aima.in

AIMA will conduct the MAT 2019 exam in computer based test mode on September 14, 2019.

How to download AIMA MAT Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in

Click on the ‘Download’ tab

Chose ‘Admit Card’ from the drop down list

A login page will appear

Key in your registration number, date of birth and email ID and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Candidates who will appear for the Paper Based Test (PBT), the admit card will be released on September 17, 2019. The online registration for AIMA MAT PBT is still going on it will close on September 16, 2019. AIMA MAT will conduct PBT on September 21, 2019.

The admit card issued by AIMA will contain the date, time and venue of the MAT 2019 examination. Candidates are advised to check the downloaded admit card carefully and take its print out.

Candidates will not be allowed to take the exam without the admit card.

Click here to download your AIMA MAT 2019 admit card

About MAT:

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. Govt. of India, Ministry of HRD approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any B-School - national or international - can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates. The largest test of its kind in the nation, MAT will continue to be your passport to over 600 B-Schools across India.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 14:15 IST