Air India Recruitment: 170 vacancies of assistant supervisors in AIESL

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:30 IST

Air India Recruitment: Air India Engineering Services Limited ( AIESL) has invited online applications for the post of assistant supervisors. There are a total of 170 vacancies. Candidates will be selected on the basis of skill test.

Any graduate from a recognised university in any discipline and diploma/ certificate course in computer from a recognised institute or BA/ BSc IT or graduate in IT along with Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering can apply for the post.

Experience: The candidate must have a minimum 1 year of work experience in date entry/ computer applications/ relevant field in any organisation.

And, one year experience in aviation related software e.g. AMOS/ RAMCO/ TRAX etc.

Details of Vacancy:

NOTE: Candidates with post-graduation Degree/ Diploma (not less than 01 year duration) in HR/ Finance/MMD /Library Science/ Stenography will be given weightage Marks upto 5%

Or

Candidates’ having minimum 24 months of working experience in any Scheduled Airlines on Aviation related software (e.g. AMOS/RAMCO/TRAX etc.) or in SAP will be given weightage marks upto 5%. Experience must be certified by the Aviation organization with proof of salary.

Pay Scale: Asstt. Supervisors – Rs.19,570/- (PM) (Emoluments as per approved salary structure of AIESL)

Important dates:

Start Date of Online Application --------September 7, 2019

Last Date of Online Application -------September 28, 2019

Date of down loading of Admit Card Tentatively between -------- Oct 5 to 19, 2019)

Date of Examination / Skill test Tentative-------------------- 20th October 2019

Click here to apply online

Click here to read the official notification

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 13:20 IST