Home / Education / AISSEE 2021: Sainik School application process ends today, here’s direct link to apply

AISSEE 2021: Sainik School application process ends today, here’s direct link to apply

AISSEE 2021: Candidates who wants to take admission in class 6th to 9th in any of the 33 Sainik Schools across the country for the academic session 2021-22 can apply online at aissee.nta.nic.in until 5pm.

education Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AISSEE 2021.
AISSEE 2021.(Screengrab )
         

AISSEE 2021: The online application process for All Indian Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2021) will end on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Candidates who wants to take admission in class 6th to 9th in any of the 33 Sainik Schools across the country for the academic session 2021-22 can apply online at aissee.nta.nic.in until 5pm.

Earlier, the last date to apply was November 19, 2020,which was later postponed to ensure larger participation of candidates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the AISSEE 2021 examination on January 10, 2021.

Eligibility for Class 6th Admission

The candidates should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31.03.2021. Admission for girls is also open.

Eligibility for Class 9 Admission

The candidates should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31.03.2021 and should have passed Class 8, from a recognised school, at the time of admission.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400, while for other candidates, the registration fee is Rs 550.

Direct link to apply for Sainik School Admission 2021.

How to apply for Sainik School Admission 2021:

Visit the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in

Click on the link given for online registration

Provide the necessary information in the form

Your ID and password will be generated and will be sent on your registered mobile number and email ID. Keep them saved somewhere.

Login using the same ID and password and proceed to fill the form

Upload the photograph of candidate

Pay the application fee online via digital payment options and submit your form

You will receive an acknowledgement after your form is submitted, on your mobile number via SMS and on email ID.

