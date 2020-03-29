e-paper
AKTU, SGPGI develop multi-channel ventilator to help more coronavirus patients at a time

AKTU, SGPGI develop multi-channel ventilator to help more coronavirus patients at a time

To meet the new challenges in wake of the COVID 19, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) have developed a prototype of ventilator splitter adopter to help more patients at a time.

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 11:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
A prototype of ventilator splitter adopter
A prototype of ventilator splitter adopter
         

To meet the new challenges in wake of the COVID 19, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) have developed a prototype of ventilator splitter adopter to help more patients at a time.

“This splitter will be used in existing ventilators which would assist in ventilating four patients at a time,” claimed AKTU vice-chancellor Prof Vinay Pathak. The prototype has been sent to SGPGIMS for further lab testing.

He said along with this an innovative ‘face shield’ has also been developed for doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff which would save the medical staff from getting infected by coughing and sneezing of the patients,” claimed Prof Pathak.

The splitter for ventilator and face shield were in the testing phase and once these passed the test, mass production of both would start in the 3D printing lab of the Centre for Advanced Studies AKTU Lucknow, he said.

The task was accompanied by Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak, vice chancellor AKTU, Prof Manish Gaur director of the Centre for Advanced Studies, Dr Anuj Kumar Sharma and Dr Ashish Kannaujia of SGPGI Lucknow, who jointly developed this ventilator splitter adopter along with two M Tech students of CAS AKTU Lucknow, said Ashish Mishra, AKTU spokesman.

Dr Ashish Kannaujia associate professor in anesthesia department at SGPGI Lucknow said, “Lab testing will be done on Monday. Then after we are satisfied with its functioning, we will proceed further because each patient has different requirements, so all these specifics will have to be looked into before it is brought into use.”

“As the number of Covid-19 patients is increasing rapidly, we need more and more ventilators and due to the ongoing lockdown in the country as well as in the neighbouring countries, it was difficult to import ventilators,” he said. To overcome this shortage, this splitter had been designed by SGPGI and its prototype was developed in the 3D printing lab of Centre for Advanced Studies, a constituent institute of AKTU, Lucknow, he added.

Uttar Pradesh has so far more than 50 COVID-19 patients.

