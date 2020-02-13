e-paper
Alagappa University UG Result 2019 declared, direct link here

Alagappa University UG Result 2019 declared, direct link here

Alagappa University undergraduate exam result has been declared. Here’s the direct link to download the result.

Feb 13, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alagappa University Result declared
Alagappa University Result declared
         

Alagappa University UG Result 2019: Alagappa University has declared the result for undergraduate exam result on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the UG exam can check their results online alagappauniversity.ac.in.

Candidates will have to login using their registration number provided in their admit cards to check their results. The exam was conducted in the month of November.

Direct link to download Alagappa University UG Result

Hindustantimes

How to download Alagappa University UG exam result 2020:

Visit the official website of Alagappa University

Click on the Exam Result tab

A link to download UG results will be displayed on screen

Click on the link

A login page will appear

Key in your registration number and chose the name of the exam and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Education News