All Kendriya Vidyalaya school buildings to be used as isolation wards

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 08:34 IST

“All Kendriya Vidyalaya will allow the use of school buildings for temporary housing of likely COVID-19 cases, informed the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, in view of the coronavirus situation in the country,” Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has risen to 724 in India (including 640 active cases, 66 cured or discharged people) and 17 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to check the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11.