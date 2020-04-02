e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Students of Class 1 to 8 will be automatically promoted to next class, says West Bengal Education Minister

Students of Class 1 to 8 will be automatically promoted to next class, says West Bengal Education Minister

Education minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters on Thursday the School Education department has decided there will be no detention of students from class 1 to 8.

education Updated: Apr 02, 2020 15:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee. (PTI file)
West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee. (PTI file)
         

The West Bengal government on Thursday announced that all students studying in Class 1 to 8 will be automatically promoted to the next class in view of the emergent situation due to coronavirus outbreak.

Education minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters on Thursday the School Education department has decided there will be no detention of students from class 1 to 8.

“The department is passing on instruction to the schools (state-run and state-aided) to fully enforce the ‘no detention’ policy in all institutions for those studying up to the eighth standard, in view of the present situation,” Chatterjee said.

The School Education department had ordered the closure of all educational institutions from March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This resulted in suspension or inordinate delay in holding class exams in different schools apart from suspension of classes.

Chatterjee said the Education department is working on a mechanism to ensure classes from nine to 12 can be held “with the help of technology (net), mail and through video conferencing.” “We want to ensure classes can be held through modern technology. We are working on the mechanism. We will roll it out after getting the consent of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” he said.

Presently many private schools, under ICSE and CBSE curriculum, are already holding online classes from classes 5 to 12.

On April 1, Union HRD Ministry directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote all students of classes 1 to 8 to the next class in view of the situation due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“In view of the current situation due to #COVID19, I have advised @cbseindia29 to promote ALL students studying in classes I-VIII to the next class or grade,” Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘‘Nishank’‘ had tweeted on Wednesday.

tags
top news
PM, in video call with CMs, bats for staggered relaxations after lockdown ends
PM, in video call with CMs, bats for staggered relaxations after lockdown ends
Tabligi Jamaat chief, in hiding, reveals in audio message he is quarantined
Tabligi Jamaat chief, in hiding, reveals in audio message he is quarantined
Covid-19 Updates: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu returns to self isolation
Covid-19 Updates: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu returns to self isolation
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
Covid-19 app, chatbot launched for people in Bihar
Covid-19 app, chatbot launched for people in Bihar
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
Seven-seat Hyundai Creta’s rear section spied for the first time
Seven-seat Hyundai Creta’s rear section spied for the first time
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News