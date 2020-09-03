e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Allahabad University releases UG final year datesheet, check schedule here

Allahabad University releases UG final year datesheet, check schedule here

As per the schedule, the exam for the undergraduate final year will be conducted from September 14 to October 12, 2020. While the exam for law will be held from September 15 to September 19, 2020.

education Updated: Sep 03, 2020 19:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Allahabad University campus. (HT)
Allahabad University campus. (HT)
         

Allahabad University (AU) on Thursday released the datesheet of final year exams for undergraduate (UG) and law courses on its official website. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

As per the schedule, the exam for the undergraduate final year will be conducted from September 14 to October 12, 2020. While the exam for law will be held from September 15 to September 19, 2020.

The examination will be held in online mode, in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 2 pm and the second shift is from 1 to 5 pm.

The first shift question papers will be uploaded on the varsity’s official website at 10 am and the second shift question papers at 1 pm.

“The students need to download the paper from http://onlineexam.allduniv.ac.in of their course/semester,” reads the notice.

Candidates will have to use either black or blue pen and write the answers on A-4 size paper.

AU Date sheet:  

tags
top news
Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Supreme Court to hear review petition seeking postponement of JEE, NEET on Friday
Supreme Court to hear review petition seeking postponement of JEE, NEET on Friday
Do you have to wear a mask when driving alone? Health Ministry answers
Do you have to wear a mask when driving alone? Health Ministry answers
Pak court directs govt to give India another chance to appoint lawyer for Jadhav
Pak court directs govt to give India another chance to appoint lawyer for Jadhav
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In