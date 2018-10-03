Alumnus to donate $1 million to IIT Kharagpur to set up Academy of Leadership

Partha S Ghosh, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT–Kgp) has promised to donate US dollar 1 million to the institute for the setting up of an Academy of Leadership, which will be India’s first of its kind, IIT-Kgp authorities announced on Wednesday.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed in this regard on October 2.

Ghosh, former partner at McKinsey & Company and a management strategist and philanthropist, is presently professor at Tufts University.

The “Partha S Ghosh Academy of Leadership intends to develop innovative programmes combining the core curricula in science and engineering disciplines with philosophy, reasoning, and liberal arts,” IIT–Kgp authorities said.

“This is to be based not only on scientific and technical training, but the teachings of ancient philosophies, reasoning, intuitive thinking, systems engineering and the past successes and failures of humanity,” IIT Kharagpur director Partha Pratim Chakrabarti said.

According to Ghosh, “Industries and governments will need to reinvent the basic tenets of capitalism implying fundamental transformation of industry and economic models.”

This donation comes 25 years after the Vinod Gupta School of Management was opened at IIT–Kgp with $2 million donated by Vinod Gupta, who was an alumnus.

