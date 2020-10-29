e-paper
Ambedkar University 3rd cut-off list released, marginal dip in all courses

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) released its third cut-off list for admission in undergraduate courses on Wednesday with the highest cut-off being 96.75 per cent for Psychology for aspirants from outside the city.

education Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 08:42 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) released its third cut-off list for admission in undergraduate courses on Wednesday with the highest cut-off being 96.75 per cent for Psychology for aspirants from outside the city. The candidates from Delhi will need the same marks for admission in Psychology (Honours).

For English, the cut-off for Delhi-based candidates is 94.75 per cent while candidates from outside the national capital need 95 per cent.

Similarly, for BBA the cut-off for Delhi-based and outside Delhi candidates is 94.25 and 94.75 per cent, respectively. For Economics (Honours), the cut-off is pegged at 95.25 for Delhi candidates while seats are already full for outside Delhi candidates.

AUD is a Delhi government-run university and reserves 85 per cent of seats for candidates from the national capital and announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside the city.

The cut-off for other popular courses like History, Mathematics and Sociology stands at 96 per cent, 92.5 per cent and 96.5 per cent.

The admission process is online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

