Ambedkar University second cut-off list for UG courses released

education

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 08:05 IST

The Ambedkar University released its second cut-off list on Friday, announcing a marginal dip in marks required for admission in undergraduate courses.

The varsity has a provision of 85 per cent reservation for students from National Capital Territory and releases separate cut-offs for students from Delhi.

BA (Honours) courses are available at the Kashmere Gate campus while the BA courses are being offered by the Karampura campus.

For BA (Honours) with a major in Social Sciences and Humanities, candidates require a minimum of 93.50 per cent and those from outside Delhi require 96.25 per cent.

In the first list announced on July 9, Delhi-based candidates needed 95.75 per cent and those from outside the national capital required 97.50 per cent.

For admission to BA (Honours) with a major in Sociology, Delhi-based candidates need to have a minimum of 93.50 per cent while those from outside the city require 96.25 per cent.

The cut-off for BA (Honours) with a major in Psychology dropped by a little over one per cent. A score of 96.50 per cent is needed for admission to BA (Honours) with a major in Psychology for Delhi candidates while those from other cities require at least 97.75 per cent.

The earlier cut-off for Delhi candidates was 97.75 per cent while those from other cities required at least 98.50 per cent.

For admission to BA (Honours) with a major in Mathematics, candidates from Delhi require 89.25 per cent while those from outside the national capital require at least 92.50 per cent.

There has been a decline of over three per cent in the cut-offs for Delhi students. In the earlier list, candidates from Delhi required 92.50 per cent while those from outside the national capital required at least 94 per cent for admission to the course.

A score of 92.50 per cent is needed for admission to BA (Honours) with a major in History for candidates from the national capital while the minimum percentage requirement for candidates from outside Delhi is 95.75 per cent.

The earlier cut-off was 95.25 for candidates from Delhi and 97.25 per cent for those from outside the national capital.

For admission to BA (Honours) with a major in English, candidates from Delhi need to have a minimum of 93.75 per cent while from those outside the national capital require 95.75 per cent.

The cut-off has come down by over two per cent. In the first list, candidates from Delhi needed to have a minimum of 96.25 per cent while from those outside the national capital required 97.25 per cent to take admission to the course.

For admission to BA (Honours) with a major in Economics, candidates from the city require 94.75 per cent while those from outside Delhi require at least 96 per cent.

In the first list, the cut-off for the course was 95.75 per cent for Delhiites and 97.25 per cent for those from outside the national capital.

According to the second cut-off list released by the varsity, candidates from Delhi in the unreserved category need to have a minimum best-of-four percentage of 87 per cent for admission to BA in Global Studies at the Karampura campus of the varsity. The cut-off for candidates from outside Delhi is 92.75 per cent.

The cut-offs for Delhiites came down by over five per cent while for those from outside the national capital, there was a decline of two per cent in the scores.

For admission to BA in Sustainable Urbanism, a candidate from Delhi requires a minimum percentage of 79.50 per cent while a candidate from outside Delhi requires 87.50 per cent.

Delhi-based aspirants for admission to BA in Social Sciences and Humanities require 88 per cent while candidates from outside the national capital need at least 92.50 per cent.

The earlier cut-off was 90.75 per cent for Delhi-based aspirants and 94.50 per cent for candidates from outside the national capital.

For admission to BA in Law and Politics, candidates from Delhi require 87.50 per cent while those from outside the national capital require 92.75 per cent. The earlier cut-off was 91 per cent for Delhi aspirants and for those from outside the national capital, it was 94.75 per cent.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 07:44 IST