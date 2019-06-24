AMU students use wall art to transform dump yard into ‘selfie point’

The fine arts students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have transformed a dump yard on way to the auditorium of the mass communication department to a much sought-after ‘selfie point’ through beautiful wall art. Now, fraternity members, who used to avoid the stretch due to the garbage dumped there, throng to the spot to take selfies on the backdrop of artistic murals and mosaics.

‘India Independent: British Rule Ends’ reads a mural depicting the front page of the Hindustan Times newspaper dating back to 1947. Students say the headline adds to the patriotic flavour of the ‘selfie point’, which is the latest craze on the AMU campus.

Shafey Kidwai, AMU spokesperson and chairman of the mass communication department, said, “Having a garbage dump on way to the newly built auditorium of the mass communication department was awkward. So, the students and faculty members of fine arts proposed and developed this idea. Now, instead of waste being dumped here, this spot has become a ‘selfie point’.”

The students were guided by Dr Asma Kazmi and Dr Durdana Syed in decorating the wall with murals and mosaics. “Among the students who contributed in the wall art are Mehruddin, Farheen Fatima, Rakshita Madhukar and Sayyeda Zainub,” said Kidwai while appreciating the fine arts department for the idea.

The wall art also depicts progress in camera and editing work, a pigeon carrying a letter, a youth working with a laptop, a satellite and WiFi technology.

Ketan Dixit, a mass communication student at AMU, welcomed the initiative. “When we joined the course, we used to avoid this route but now, it has become an added attraction on our campus,” he said.

