Monday, Oct 07, 2019

AMU Vice Chancellor receives copy of judgement written by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

The judgement pertains to a land dispute related to a mortgage case of a piece of land during his tenure (1862-1864) as a Sub-Judge in Ghazipur, United Provinces (Now Uttar Pradesh).

education Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Aligarh
Aligarh Muslim University.
Aligarh Muslim University. (HT File)
         

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice chancellor, professor Tariq Mansoor has received a rare document, a judgement copy, handwritten by AMU founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.

The judgement pertains to a land dispute related to a mortgage case of a piece of land during his tenure (1862-1864) as a Sub-Judge in Ghazipur, United Provinces (Now Uttar Pradesh).

While he was posted in Ghazipur, Sir Syed established Victoria School and founded the Scientific Society to propagate modern scientific knowledge in native language.

Ghazipur-based noted writer and social activist Obaidur Rahman Siddiqui presented the copy of the hand-written judgment to the vice chancellor.

Siddiqui also presented two Urdu books, ‘Ghazipur ka Adabi Pas-e—Manzar’ and ‘Mughalia Saltunat me Ghazipur ke Mashaekh-e-Kiram’ to the vice chancellor. Siddiqui is the author of these books.

Prof Mansoor sent the copy of the judgment to the university’s Sir Syed Academy to be preserved in the archives, while the books were given to the Maulana Azad Library.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 12:58 IST

