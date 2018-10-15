Today in New Delhi, India
Andhra Pradesh DED 2nd year result 2018 declared at main.bseap.org

The Directorate of Government Examinations Andhra Pradesh (DGEAP) has announced the 2nd year result of Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 2016-18 batch candidates and once failed candidates of earlier batches of DEd on its official website.

education Updated: Oct 15, 2018 13:48 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DGEAP) has announced the 2nd year result of Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 2016-18 batch candidates and once failed candidates of earlier batches of DEd on its official website.(HT file)

The Directorate of Government Examinations Andhra Pradesh (DGEAP) has announced the 2nd year result of Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 2016-18 batch candidates and once failed candidates of earlier batches of DEd on its official website. The examination was held in September.

Here is the direct link to check the AP DEd 2nd Year results 2018. Candidates may have to wait for a while a try again as the link for result has become unresponsive at the moment.

AP DED result 2018: Steps to check

Visit the official websitefor DGEAP

Click on AP D.ED result 2018 link

Key in the required details on the login page that opens

Take a printout of the result and save it on your computer

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 13:48 IST

