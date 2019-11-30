e-paper
Andhra Pradesh government to set up university for skill development

APSSDC authorities have visited varsities like Viswakarma University, Bharatiya Skill Development University, Centurian University, Teamlease Skill University, etc to study the modalities to be adopted for the proposed university.

education Updated: Nov 30, 2019 11:26 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Amaravati
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.(HT file)
         

Andhra Pradesh government has planned to set up a skill development university in the state to incorporate world-class technologies to match with industrial needs, State Skill Development Corporation officials said on Friday.

Moreover, as many as 25 skill development centres will also be set up in the state, one centre each in every parliamentary constituency.

According to the officials of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), the corporation authorities have visited varsities like Viswakarma University, Bharatiya Skill Development University, Centurian University, Teamlease Skill University, etc to study the modalities to be adopted for the proposed university.

Earlier this year, Andhra Pradesh government had decided to reserve 75 per cent of industrial private jobs for the state’s local youth.

“The corporation will provide top-notch training through these skill development programmes to the youth. Those trained will get good opportunities in the corporate sector,” officials said.

“Over 700 youths got placements in a job drive conducted by Infosys in association with APSSDC in two districts. The placement drive in three more districts in the state are to follow,” the officials added.

Challa Madhusudan Reddy, chairman of APSSDC, said: “The state has bagged ASSOCHAM Gold award for the ‘Best State in Skill Development’ and will strive to keep up the standards.”

