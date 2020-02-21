Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Admit Card 2020 released, direct link here

education

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 15:58 IST

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has released its admit card for theory exam on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card online at bie.ap.gov.in.

AP Board intermediate exam will be held from March 4 to 21, 2020. Second year students will have to login using the first year hall ticket number or aadhar number.

The official website reads:

1) Arts students having attendance below 60% must contact principal to pay condonation

2) Arts, Science and Vocational students having attendance between 60% and 75% must contact principal to pay condonation.

3) IPE March 2020 Roll No is available with the Principal of your college .Please Contact Your Principal

4) You can also download the Hall-Ticket using First Year Hall-Ticket Number or Aadhar No.

Here’s the direct link to download AP BIE admit card